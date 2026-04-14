Novelis Extends Partnership with Infinitum to Advance Aluminium Can Recycling in Norway 

Novelis has extended its partnership with Infinitum, Norway’s deposit return system for beverage containers. The renewed long-term agreement reinforces a shared commitment to ensuring that all aluminium beverage cans used in Norway are efficiently collected, recycled, and returned into the production loop.

Through this collaboration, aluminium collected at Infinitum’s recycling facilities in Norway is transported directly to Novelis’ recycling plant in Latchford, United Kingdom. There, the material is processed into new aluminiumcan sheet, enabling a true closed-loop system for beverage cans. This direct material loop is a strong example of a circular economy in action, combining high-quality recycling with efficient, transparent logistics.

“This partnership demonstrates how circular systems can work at scale,” said Alexandre Gellert, Vice President of Metal Procurement for Novelis in Europe. “By securing a stable stream of post-consumer aluminium and integrating it into Novelis’ recycling and rolling system, we increase recycled content and reduce CO2e emissions in line with our Vision 3×30.”

Infinitum emphasized the importance of reliability and transparency within the partnership. “Novelis is a critical partner in closing the loop for beverage cans collected through our deposit system,” said Kjell Olav A. Maldum, CEO of Infinitum. “We have full transparency on volumes, quality, and lead times, which enables us to operate a stable and cost-efficient system while delivering predictable, low-carbon outcomes.”

The new agreement provides long-term stability for both partners and opens opportunities to further optimize material flows, logistics, and environmental performance. It also directly supports Novelis’ Vision 3×30, the company’s ambition to:

Increase average recycled content to 75%

Reduce emissions intensity to below 3 tonnes of CO2e per tonne of flat-rolled aluminium shipped

Lead aluminium circularity through first-mover investments by 2030