Novelis Wins Two ALUMINIUM Innovation Awards

The company won for achievements in sustainable manufacturing and smart manufacturing, and was named runner-up for work advancing automotive circularity

Novelis won in two categories and was named runner-up in a third for the ALUMINIUM 2026 Innovation Awards, highlighting the company’s continued focus on advancing aluminum through sustainable manufacturing, circular solutions and digital technologies. The awards were announced at ALUMINIUM 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for the aluminum industry, held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The recognized projects showcase how Novelis is translating innovation into measurable business and industry impact by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the aluminum manufacturing process, strengthening operational performance and reliability through automation and advancing automotive circularity.

Among the recognized initiatives is the company’s Ideal Furnace, a new electric pusher furnace installed in Novelis’ plant in Sierre, Switzerland. The furnace is expected to reduce overall energy consumption by about 25% when compared to the former gas-fired gas furnace.

Novelis was also named runner-up for its work in partnership with JLR to advance true vehicle-to-vehicle circularity through the development of a 100% recycled end-of-life automotive coil. This project demonstrates how aluminum recovered from end-of-life vehicles can be transformed into high-quality automotive sheet, creating new opportunities to reduce reliance on primary material while supporting a more circular automotive value chain.

In addition, Novelis was honored for its Advanced Predictive Maintenance program, which leverages data and analytics to enhance equipment reliability, improve operational performance and support more efficient manufacturing processes.

The recognized projects reflect Novelis’ focus on practical solutions that help make aluminum production more efficient, circular and resilient. The two award wins and runner-up recognition also demonstrate how teams across the company are applying new technologies and partnerships to support long-term progress for Novelis, its customers and the aluminum industry.