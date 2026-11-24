New master alloy enables primary zinc to be replaced with 100% post-consumer recycled zinc in selected applications.

Novelis and REAZN Group S.A. have jointly developed a new master aluminum alloy that enables primary zinc to be replaced with 100% post-consumer recycled zinc. The solution has been successfully validated for use in the casting process at Novelis’ Koblenz facility, including selected high-strength 7xxx aluminum alloys.

The collaboration brings together Novelis’ expertise in aluminum alloy design and processing with REAZN’s capabilities in recycling and processing secondary zinc. The result demonstrates how innovation across the material value chain can help reduce reliance on primary raw materials while meeting demanding material requirements.

“This collaboration demonstrates how material innovation can unlock new levels of circularity without compromising performance. By integrating post-consumer recycled zinc alloys into high-strength aluminum alloys, we are taking another meaningful step toward reducing our reliance on primary raw materials while supporting our customers’ sustainability ambitions,” said Alexandre Gellert, VP Metal Procurement Novelis Europe.

Zinc plays an important role in high-strength 7xxx aluminum alloys. Introducing post-consumer recycled zinc therefore provides an additional opportunity to increase the use of secondary raw materials beyond recycled aluminum itself.

For REAZN, the collaboration demonstrates the potential of recycled zinc for technically demanding applications.

“REAZN’s expertise in advanced zinc recycling gave this collaboration a solution neither company could have developed alone. By combining our secondary raw materials processing with Novelis’ alloy design, we are proving that post-consumer recycled zinc can meet even the most demanding industry requirements and that circularity and industrial-grade performance go hand in hand, ” said Claude Bever, CEO REAZN.

The work is also closely connected with Novelis’ broader efforts to advance higher-recycled-content solutions for demanding applications. The Koblenz facility produces rolled aluminum plate, sheet and strip as well as aerospace solutions for fuselage and wing structures and a broad range of specialty products.

Novelis and REAZN now aim to deploy the master alloy across the majority of 7xxx alloy applications and further increase the use of post-consumer recycled zinc alloys.