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Novelis has signed an agreement to sell its automotive finishing business in China through an equity transaction. The proposed transaction includes Novelis’ Changzhou plant.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approval.
Following the completion of the transaction, Novelis will continue to serve automotive customers in the Asia region outside of China and will maintain a presence in China through its advanced aerospace and industrial plate aluminum manufacturing facility in Zhenjiang.