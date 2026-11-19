Novelis has invested approximately €2.6 million in a new energy recovery system at its Nachterstedt recycling plant in Germany. By converting waste heat from recycling operations into electricity for use at the facility, the system is expected to generate approximately 15 percent of the plant’s annual electricity demand and reduce an estimated 3,000 metric tonnes of CO₂e Scope 2 (location-based) emissions each year.

The investment improves energy efficiency and supports Novelis 3×30 vision, the company’s framework for increasing aluminum circularity and reducing the carbon footprint of its products and operations by the end of 2030.

Turning waste heat into electricity

The new system captures waste heat generated during decoating, a stage of the recycling process that removes coatings and other organic materials from aluminum scrap before it is remelted. Novelis estimates that the recovered heat could generate approximately 8.2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

By putting energy already generated during the production process to productive use, the project should improve the plant’s energy efficiency and reduce its reliance on externally sourced electricity.

Strengthening circularity in Nachterstedt

The Novelis Nachterstedt Recycling Center is the largest aluminum recycling center in Europe and can process approximately 400,000 metric tonnes of aluminum scrap annually. The plant plays an important role in Novelis’ circularity strategy by returning recycled aluminum to the value chain for use in new, high-quality products.

Learn more about the investment and the technology behind it in the full press release: https://bit.ly/499VEzb