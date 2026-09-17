How Advanced Aluminum Solutions Support Batteries and Energy Storage

As demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems grows, manufacturers are looking for materials that can help improve production efficiency, maintain durability and support sustainability goals.

Aluminum, already widely used across the automotive industry, combines lightweight performance, strength, formability and recyclability. Today, advances in coated aluminum technology are expanding its role in battery enclosures, casings, electrical connectors and bus bars.

Building on decades of aluminum experience, Novelis has expanded its portfolio of coated aluminum solutions designed to address the evolving needs of battery and energy storage manufacturers. By combining automotive-grade aluminum sheet with advanced surface technologies, these solutions help manufacturers simplify production processes while tailoring material performance to specific applications.

Combining Material Performance with Surface Technology

Battery components must withstand demanding operating conditions while meeting strict requirements for durability, corrosion protection and manufacturability.

Novelis’ coated aluminum solutions are designed to deliver these capabilities in a single material solution. Depending on the application, they can provide enhanced corrosion resistance, improved formability and electrical insulation properties while supporting more consistent manufacturing outcomes.

“Leveraging decades of automotive expertise, we have developed aluminum solutions that combine advanced surface technologies with high-performance sheet products for demanding battery applications,” says Milan Felberbaum, Director R&D, Novelis Europe. “By integrating these capabilities, we help customers improve manufacturing efficiency while supporting battery performance and durability.”

Simplifying Production Processes

A key example is Novelis’ water-based coating technology, which is already in use on the company’s advanced coating line in Germany. Applied to aluminum coils before forming, the coating remains effective after stamping, helping improve corrosion protection and formability throughout the manufacturing process.

Because the coating is integrated into the material before components are formed, manufacturers can reduce reliance on external lubrication and additional e-coating processes. This helps simplify production, reduce processing steps and improve manufacturing efficiency.

The coating can also be engineered to provide electrical insulation where required, giving manufacturers additional flexibility when designing battery systems and energy storage solutions.

Supporting Circularity

Material selection is becoming increasingly more important as companies look to reduce the environmental impact of their products and supply chains. Aluminum offers a combination of durability, lightweight performance and recyclability that supports circular business models. Novelis’ advanced aluminum solutions further support these goals through the use of high-recycled-content, low-carbon aluminum and closed-loop recycling approaches that help keep materials in use.

From battery enclosures and casings to bus bars and other critical components, coated aluminum solutions offer manufacturers a way to balance performance, efficiency and sustainability.

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