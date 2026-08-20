Novelis Publishes Environmental Product Declarations for Architectural and Construction Applications

Declarations cover selected European products including ff2® with more than 70% recycled content as well as the anodizing-grade products HRC57S® and HRC73A®, each containing more than 90% recycled content.

Novelis has published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for selected products within its European portfolio used in architectural and construction applications. The declarations provide customers with transparent, consistent and independently verified environmental data to support informed material choices in building and construction projects.

The EPDs have been developed in accordance with relevant international standards and verified by an independent third party. They cover a range of aluminum solutions used in architecture and construction, including high-recycled-content alloys such as ff2® with more than 70% recycled content and anodizing-grade products HRC57S® and HRC73A®, each containing more than 90% recycled content.

“Transparent, reliable environmental data is an essential requirement for our customers,” said Michael Hahne, Vice President Commercial, Novelis Europe. “By providing EPDs for selected products used in iconic buildings and landmark projects, we support our customers in meeting regulatory, certification and project-specific requirements and in advancing their sustainability and decarbonization goals.”

Demand for low-carbon aluminum solutions continues to increase in the construction sector, driven by stricter environmental regulations, sustainability certification schemes and ambitious climate targets set by building owners and developers. Novelis is seeing a growing number of inquiries specifying low embodied carbon requirements, highlighting the increasing importance of transparent carbon footprint data and lower-CO2e materials in architecture and construction.

The newly published EPDs support customers in sustainability reporting, environmental assessments and product development by providing a reliable basis for life cycle assessments and carbon footprint calculations for architectural and construction applications.

The EPDs can be accessed through the links below:

For more information, please contact:

Joerg Pollmann

[email protected]