Novelis’ Helps Shape Façade of Germany’s Next‑Generation Battery Research Facility

Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced its high-recycled-content alloy for the architecture market, HRC57S®, will be used in the façade of the Forschungsfertigungsgebäude Batterie (FFB), a Gigafactory dedicated to battery research in Münster, Germany.

Designed specifically for building exteriors, Novelis HRC57S® contains more than 90% recycled content and delivers anodizing quality surface aesthetics alongside the technical performance required for complex facades. The alloy provides excellent surface quality for decorative coil and batch anodizing, strong bending characteristics, and non-combustible fire performance, meeting demanding architectural and regulatory requirements.

With HRC57S®, architects do not have to choose between design, performance, and carbon reduction.This project shows that high-recycled-content aluminum can deliver the visual quality and reliability expected of premium facade materials, while reducing embodied carbon

Through Novelis 3×30, the company aims to increase average recycled content to 75%, reduce carbon emissions to below three tons of CO2 per ton of flat‑rolled aluminum shipped, and lead industry circularity through first‑mover investments. By offering alloys such as HRC57S®, Novelis empowers customers and project partners to align material choices with their own sustainability targets, while maintaining the architectural performance demanded by landmark projects like the FFB facility.