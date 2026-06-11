Novelis Earns Dual Recognition in Airbus 2026 Supplier Awards

Novelis has been recognized with two honors in the 2026 Airbus Supply Chain & Quality Improvement Program (SQIP), reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the global aerospace value chain.

The annual SQIP awards celebrate suppliers that demonstrate excellence in quality, delivery performance, and industrial maturity, which are key pillars in supporting Airbus’ high standards and long-term success.

This year, Novelis facilities in Zhenjiang, China, and Koblenz, Germany, were recognized for their outstanding contributions.

The Zhenjiang facility received the Accredited Supplier Award, the highest distinction in the SQIP program. This recognition reflects the team’s consistent delivery of exceptional performance, operational reliability, and a sustained commitment to quality excellence.

Meanwhile, the Koblenz facility was honored with the Best Improver Award, highlighting significant progress and a strong trajectory in advancing quality performance and supply chain capabilities.

“These awards reflect the dedication of our teams and the strength of our partnership with Airbus,” said Johan Petry, Vice President, Global Aerospace at Novelis. “We are especially proud that our long-standing focus on operational excellence, circularity, and sustainability continues to be recognized. We remain committed to supporting our aerospace customers with high-performance solutions and responsible innovation.”

These recognitions underscore Novelis’ ongoing investment in advanced aluminum technologies and sustainable manufacturing practices. As demand for lighter, more efficient, and lower-carbon solutions continues to grow in the aerospace sector, Novelis is well positioned to help customers meet both performance and sustainability goals.