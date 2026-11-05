Novelis and Georgia Tech Advance Beverage Can Coating Research 

Collaboration improves testing capabilities and accelerates development of coated sheet products.

Novelis is advancing beverage can coating testing and research resulting from its long-standing relationship with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

Researchers from Georgia Tech’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, working in collaboration with Novelis, have developed advanced testing capabilities that significantly reduce the time required to evaluate how beverages interact with protective coatings inside aluminum cans. The new approach allows researchers to collect data throughout the testing process, providing a clearer picture of how coatings perform while reducing testing cycles from months to just weeks.

For beverage makers, faster testing could mean faster decisions about packaging and ultimately help shorten the time it takes to bring new products to market. The research also gives manufacturers greater insight into how beverages and aluminum packaging work together before products reach consumers.

Led by Nian Liu, Associate Professor and Robert G. Miller Faculty Fellow at Georgia Tech, the research team developed specialized tools that enable more frequent measurement and analysis of coating interactions under real-world conditions.

“Working with Professor Liu and his students has been incredibly rewarding,” said Juraj Liska, senior principal coatings scientist at Novelis. “The ability to generate more frequent performance data gives us new insights into coating behavior and helps accelerate product development. Ultimately, that allows us to bring innovative coated sheet solutions to our customers more efficiently.”

The achievement highlights the continued success of the Novelis Innovation Hub at Georgia Tech, which was established in 2019 as a focal point for collaboration between Novelis and the university. Since then, the affiliation has expanded to include focused research and development initiatives, student scholarships, workshops, and educational opportunities that support innovation and sustainability.

“This collaboration demonstrates the impact that can happen when academic research and industry expertise come together to address real-world challenges,” said Shreyes Melkote, Executive Director of the Novelis Innovation Hub at Georgia Tech. “Through our work with Novelis, Georgia Tech researchers and students are helping advance innovation in sustainable materials while gaining valuable opportunities to apply their work in meaningful, practical ways.”

Visit our Commitment to Community page to learn more about Novelis’ innovation initiatives and community engagement efforts.