Shaping Britain’s Skyline: Novelis Aluminium Powers Landmark UK Developments

Novelis is contributing to a series of landmark construction and regeneration projects across the United Kingdom, demonstrating the versatility, durability and design flexibility of its architectural aluminium portfolio. Across six major developments in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London, approximately 100,000 square meters of Novelis aluminium façade materials have been specified for applications ranging from transport infrastructure and residential refurbishment to commercial and mixed-use developments.

The projects feature several of Novelis’ architectural products, including J57S-UP® batch-anodized quality aluminium and ff3®, a 3 mm thick, pre-painted aluminium classified as fire resistance class A1. Both products support architects, fabricators and developers in delivering modern and safer building envelopes.

Among the featured projects are the regeneration of Glasgow Harbour, the modernization of Glasgow Queen Street Station, the refurbishment of London’s Chalcots Estate, Birmingham’s Arena Central development, Manchester’s Hexagon Tower redevelopment and the St Michael’s mixed-use development in Manchester.

At Glasgow Harbour, Novelis ff3® pre-painted aluminium was selected as part of a major façade replacement project, supporting the modernization of one of Scotland’s largest residential developments. At St Michael’s Manchester, a distinctive bronze-anodized façade finish was chosen to complement the surrounding historic conservation area, while at Hexagon Tower the redesigned building envelope helped preserve the site’s architectural identity while supporting its transformation into a modern workspace. Similar considerations around aesthetics, durability and long-term performance influenced the specification of Novelis materials at Glasgow Queen Street Station, Arena Central in Birmingham and the Chalcots Estate refurbishment in London.

“These projects illustrate the breadth of architectural applications enabled by aluminium,” said Michael Hahne, Vice President Commercial for Novelis Europe. “From transport hubs and residential towers to commercial and mixed-use developments, aluminium continues to provide architects and building owners with custom solutions that combine high durability, aesthetic versatility and superior performance.”

The Hexagon Tower redevelopment also highlights the importance of close collaboration across the value chain. “Hexagon Manchester demonstrates what can be achieved when innovative materials are brought together with thoughtful design development and expert fabrication,” said Lindsay Gilmour, Brand & Digital Strategy Director, Gilmours. “We were proud to transform the design intent into reality and are delighted to see the project recognized.”

Novelis works closely with fabricators and project partners including Gilmours, Sotech Optima and Metalline Architectural Fabrications to support high-quality architectural applications. These partners have repeatedly specified Novelis J57S-UP® for a wide range of façade projects, leveraging the material’s premium anodizing quality, design flexibility and consistent appearance across large-scale developments.

As cities continue to invest in regeneration, modernization and infrastructure development, aluminium remains a preferred material for creating resilient and visually distinctive building façades.