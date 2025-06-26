Closing The Loop Together

Novelis and The Future is NEUTRAL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance the industrialization of their recycling solution. The partners aim to integrate sufficient volumes of valuable automotive aluminium feedstock from end-of-life vehicles into the value chain to meet the needs of the automotive industry and prevent downcycling.

The companies are jointly seeking to further optimize the quantity and quality of post-consumer automotive aluminium scrap, as well as its transformation processes. The Future is NEUTRAL has expertise in the collection, dismantling and sorting of end-of-life materials, including aluminium, whilst Novelis is a world leader in aluminium recycling and supplier of innovative, low-carbon aluminium products with high recycled content.

The shared objective is to build a competitive industrial offering of high-recycled-content aluminium automotive sheet made with a maximum of post-consumer scrap from end-of-life vehicles, able to supply the European automotive industry for mass production.