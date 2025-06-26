We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Novelis and The Future is NEUTRAL Drive Automotive Circularity with new Recycling Partnership
Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider and world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling, and The Future is NEUTRAL, the first 360° circular economy enterprise in the automotive world, announced their collaboration on a circular end-of-life recycling solution. This partnership aims to push the boundaries of recycled content in automotive aluminium sheet to at least 95%, including a minimum of 50% scrap from end-of-life vehicles.
Novelis already supplies carmakers with products made from up to 85% recycled aluminium for outer skin panels and forming-critical applications in vehicles. Building on this success, the partnership between Novelis and The Future is NEUTRAL seeks to achieve even higher recycled content, leveraging The Future is NEUTRAL’s expertise in sourcing and segregating end-of-life vehicle scrap.
At Novelis, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of high recycled content aluminium and reducing the carbon footprint of our solutions.
By 2030, we aim for 75% average recycled content in our products and to be the lowest emissions flat rolled products (FRP) aluminium provider with less than 3 tonnes CO2 emissions per tonne of FRP. Collaborations with strong partners like The Future is NEUTRAL are crucial to achieving these goals by retrieving greater volumes and high-quality aluminium scrap from end-of-life vehicles.
Michael Hahne, Vice President, Commercial, Novelis Europe
At Novelis, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of high recycled content aluminium and reducing the carbon footprint of our solutions.
By 2030, we aim for 75% average recycled content in our products and to be the lowest emissions flat rolled products (FRP) aluminium provider with less than 3 tonnes CO2 emissions per tonne of FRP. Collaborations with strong partners like The Future is NEUTRAL are crucial to achieving these goals by retrieving greater volumes and high-quality aluminium scrap from end-of-life vehicles.
Aluminium is an excellent material for reducing the weight of vehicles and batteries. Recycling aluminium uses only 5% of the energy required for primary aluminium production and reduces CO2 emissions by more than 90%. The automotive industry is increasingly seeking competitive solutions to source low-carbon aluminium. Our goal is to provide them with circular recycled materials sourced from end-of-life vehicles. Our partnership with Novelis enables us to combine our expertise in automotive circularity to serve this purpose and position both companies at the forefront of this initiative.
Xavier Kaufman, Chief Business Officer, The Future is NEUTRAL
Aluminium is an excellent material for reducing the weight of vehicles and batteries. Recycling aluminium uses only 5% of the energy required for primary aluminium production and reduces CO2 emissions by more than 90%. The automotive industry is increasingly seeking competitive solutions to source low-carbon aluminium. Our goal is to provide them with circular recycled materials sourced from end-of-life vehicles. Our partnership with Novelis enables us to combine our expertise in automotive circularity to serve this purpose and position both companies at the forefront of this initiative.
Closing The Loop Together
Novelis and The Future is NEUTRAL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance the industrialization of their recycling solution. The partners aim to integrate sufficient volumes of valuable automotive aluminium feedstock from end-of-life vehicles into the value chain to meet the needs of the automotive industry and prevent downcycling.
The companies are jointly seeking to further optimize the quantity and quality of post-consumer automotive aluminium scrap, as well as its transformation processes. The Future is NEUTRAL has expertise in the collection, dismantling and sorting of end-of-life materials, including aluminium, whilst Novelis is a world leader in aluminium recycling and supplier of innovative, low-carbon aluminium products with high recycled content.
The shared objective is to build a competitive industrial offering of high-recycled-content aluminium automotive sheet made with a maximum of post-consumer scrap from end-of-life vehicles, able to supply the European automotive industry for mass production.