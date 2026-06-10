Novelis Whitepaper Outlines Practical Path for Strengthening Aluminum Recycling in Europe

A new whitepaper from Novelis presents a set of policy and industry recommendations aimed at improving aluminum recycling systems across Europe and strengthening the region’s long-term supply and competitiveness.

As demand for aluminum continues to grow across sectors such as automotive, construction and packaging, Europe is facing increasing pressure on supply. At the same time, primary production in the region has declined, leading to higher import reliance. While recycling has expanded and now exceeds primary production, the paper finds that existing systems are not yet operating at their full potential.

Improving Competitiveness Through Better Alignment

The whitepaper highlights the need for closer alignment between industrial, energy and regulatory frameworks to support recycling at scale. It points to opportunities to strengthen investment in recycling technologies, improve carbon accounting approaches and ensure policies work consistently to support circular production.

Key considerations include:

Expanding advanced sorting and recycling infrastructure

Supporting investment through coordinated public and private efforts

Ensuring climate and trade policies account for the realities of recycling systems

These steps are intended to help maintain Europe’s industrial base while supporting emissions reductions.

Increasing Access to and Use of Aluminum Scrap

Another focus of the paper is improving access to aluminum scrap and encouraging its use. Although Europe generates a significant volume of scrap, too much of it is exported, limiting opportunities for domestic recycling and value creation.

The whitepaper suggests a range of measures to address this, including a fee on scrap exports to other regions, improved traceability, stronger oversight of scrap flows and policies that encourage the use of both pre-consumer and post-consumer materials. Increasing the availability and use of scrap can help lower emissions and reduce dependence on imported aluminum.

Supporting a More Circular Aluminum System

Overall, the whitepaper underscores the role of recycling in supporting Europe’s broader industrial and climate objectives. By improving how aluminum scrap is managed and used, Europe can strengthen resource efficiency, reduce environmental impact and support a more resilient supply chain.

Read the full whitepaper to explore the analysis and recommendations in more detail: A True Industrial Recycling Strategy for Europe