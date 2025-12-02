Novelis wins German Ecodesign Award for Recycled Aluminium Automotive Sheet

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Novelis has been honored with the 2025 German Ecodesign Award 2025 in the category “Product” for its pioneering prototype aluminum sheet made with 100% end-of-life vehicle scrap. This innovation marks a major milestone in sustainable automotive manufacturing and circular economy practices.
Pioneering circular automotive solutions
The award-winning prototype demonstrates that a car-to-car recycling loop is technically and economically feasible. The aluminum sheet is specifically engineered for exterior car body applications and sets a new benchmark in sustainable material innovation by exclusively utilizing aluminum sourced from end-of-life automotive scrap.
Today’s commercially available alloy Novelis Advanz™ 6F – e170RC for outer skin applications contains at least 75% recycled content, sourced from a mix of pre-consumer vehicle manufacturing scrap and post-consumer aluminum from various end-of-life products.
“This award is a recognition of the vision and dedication of our team that made this innovation possible,” said Michael Hahne, VP Commercial, Novelis Europe. “We thank the jury of the German Ecodesign Award for this honor which will further motivate us to deliver more sustainable solutions to the market and strengthen collaboration across the recycling ecosystem.”
“The introduction of recycled aluminium has the potential to significantly reduce the automotive sector’s environmental footprint. The project provides an excellent example of implementing circular economy principles across the value chain and a strong impetus for further developing the European End-of-Life Vehicles Regulation,” said Siddharth Prakash, Head of Subdivision Circular Economy and Global Value Chains in the field of Sustainable Products and Material Flows at Öko-Institut, Freiburg and Jury Member of the German Ecodesign Award 2025.
Group Picture f.l.t.r.: Siddharth Prakash, Group Leader for Circular Economy & Global Value Chains at the Öko-Institut e.V. in Freiburg; Marcel Haefliger, Director Sales & Marketing Automotive Europe; Michael Hahne, Vice President, Commercial, Novelis Europe; Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Protection, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety.
Established Recycling Loops and High Material Efficiency
Novelis has strategically established and invested in closed loop recycling systems to bring automotive production scrap back into its products and prevent down-cycling. As part of its ambitious Novelis 3×30 sustainability strategy, the company is actively promoting a fully circular economy to establish product-to-product recycling for aluminum.
Up to 95% CO₂ savings through Aluminium Recycling
Recycling aluminum reduces energy consumption and CO₂ emissions by up to 95% compared to primary aluminum production. The introduction of highly recycled aluminum alloys therefore has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of the automotive industry.
About the German Ecodesign Award
The German Ecodesign Award is Germany’s highest state award for ecological design according to its organizers. It has been presented since 2012 by the Federal Ministry for the Environment and the German Environment Agency in cooperation with the International Design Center Berlin (IDZ). It honors pioneering products, services, and concepts that combine design and environmental responsibility in an innovative way.
The official award ceremony took place on December 1, 2025, in Berlin.
Copyright all Pictures: Sandra Kühnapfel © IDZ