Novelis wins German Ecodesign Award for Recycled Aluminium Automotive Sheet

Novelis has been honored with the 2025 German Ecodesign Award 2025 in the category “Product” for its pioneering prototype aluminum sheet made with 100% end-of-life vehicle scrap. This innovation marks a major milestone in sustainable automotive manufacturing and circular economy practices.

Pioneering circular automotive solutions

The award-winning prototype demonstrates that a car-to-car recycling loop is technically and economically feasible. The aluminum sheet is specifically engineered for exterior car body applications and sets a new benchmark in sustainable material innovation by exclusively utilizing aluminum sourced from end-of-life automotive scrap.

Today’s commercially available alloy Novelis Advanz™ 6F – e170RC for outer skin applications contains at least 75% recycled content, sourced from a mix of pre-consumer vehicle manufacturing scrap and post-consumer aluminum from various end-of-life products.

“This award is a recognition of the vision and dedication of our team that made this innovation possible,” said Michael Hahne, VP Commercial, Novelis Europe. “We thank the jury of the German Ecodesign Award for this honor which will further motivate us to deliver more sustainable solutions to the market and strengthen collaboration across the recycling ecosystem.”

“The introduction of recycled aluminium has the potential to significantly reduce the automotive sector’s environmental footprint. The project provides an excellent example of implementing circular economy principles across the value chain and a strong impetus for further developing the European End-of-Life Vehicles Regulation,” said Siddharth Prakash, Head of Subdivision Circular Economy and Global Value Chains in the field of Sustainable Products and Material Flows at Öko-Institut, Freiburg and Jury Member of the German Ecodesign Award 2025.