Meadow announces partnership with Novelis to improve circularity within the packaging supply chain

Stockholm-based packaging tech company, Meadow, is announcing a new partnership with Novelis, a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider and the world leader in aluminium rolling and recycling.

Under a recently signed agreement, Novelis will become part of the packaging technology provider’s network of supply chain partners for aluminium.

The agreement supports the mutual goal of increasing recycled material used in the production of Meadow’s aluminium pre-fill solution – the MEADOW KAPSUL™ – creating a circular, more sustainable product for the global consumer packaging market. Novelis joins Ball Corporation, DRT Holdings and C-CARE as another industry leading partner in Meadow’s supply chain, reinforcing Meadow’s ability to deliver its aluminum prefill solution at scale through a robust and trusted industrial ecosystem.

Novelis is the world’s largest recycler of aluminium and a leading provider of flat-rolled aluminium products, operating in 9 countries throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia with 31 manufacturing facilities. The company recycles approximately 2.3 million metric tons of aluminium scrap annually, including 84 billion used beverage cans, making it a critical player in the global transition to a circular economy.

Meadow has committed to further collaboration with Novelis on a number of innovation and commercial initiatives as part of their strategic partnership, united by a shared focus on creating sustainable solutions that tackle the global waste crisis and increase circularity.

Aluminium is already one of the most recyclable materials in the world, with 75% of all aluminium ever produced remaining in circulation today. It can be recycled infinitely without loss of quality, requiring up to 95% less energy than producing primary aluminium. This collaboration emphasizes Novelis’ and Meadow’s commitment to expanding the circular properties of aluminium into the consumer-packaged goods market.

Meadow CEO & Co-Founder Victor Ljungberg comments: “Working with Novelis marks another exciting milestone for Meadow; as a world leader in aluminium recycling and rolling, Novelis brings not only deep industrial expertise, but the scale and reliability needed to support our continued commercial growth. Crucially, it strengthens the sustainability of our value chain, creating one of the most circular packaging solutions available today, and brings us closer to our end goal of eliminating linear packaging.”