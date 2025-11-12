Novelis and Fives Partner to Advance Energy Efficiency in Aluminium Recycling

Novelis and Fives have successfully upgraded three aluminium melting furnaces at Novelis’ site in Voerde, Germany, achieving a more than 40% reduction in carbon footprint and significantly lowering gas consumption.

Novelis and Fives have completed the revamping of three secondary aluminium melting furnaces at Novelis’ facility in Voerde, Germany. This joint project marks an important step forward in the decarbonization of industrial processes and highlights the shared commitment of both companies to sustainability and innovation.

High-Performance Combustion Technology Drives Sustainability

In close collaboration, Novelis and Fives upgraded three existing melting furnaces at Novelis’ plant in Voerde, Germany, with Fives’ state-of-the-art North American® regenerative technology. The North American TwinBed® II burners, manufactured by Fives, are recognized for their energy efficiency, low emissions and robust design. From engineering and design to commissioning, the project was fully managed by Fives’ North American Combustion’s teams based in Bilbao, Spain.

The final furnace was commissioned recently, resulting in a carbon footprint reduction of over 40%, based on gas consumption compared to pre-upgrade levels measured in mid-2023 at the Voerde casthouse.