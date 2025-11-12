We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Novelis and Fives Partner to Advance Energy Efficiency in Aluminium Recycling
Novelis and Fives have completed the revamping of three secondary aluminium melting furnaces at Novelis’ facility in Voerde, Germany. This joint project marks an important step forward in the decarbonization of industrial processes and highlights the shared commitment of both companies to sustainability and innovation.
In close collaboration, Novelis and Fives upgraded three existing melting furnaces at Novelis’ plant in Voerde, Germany, with Fives’ state-of-the-art North American® regenerative technology. The North American TwinBed® II burners, manufactured by Fives, are recognized for their energy efficiency, low emissions and robust design. From engineering and design to commissioning, the project was fully managed by Fives’ North American Combustion’s teams based in Bilbao, Spain.
The final furnace was commissioned recently, resulting in a carbon footprint reduction of over 40%, based on gas consumption compared to pre-upgrade levels measured in mid-2023 at the Voerde casthouse.
“Sustainability is at the core of Novelis’ business model,” said Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President and President Novelis Europe. “With our company vision, Novelis 3×30, we’ve set ambitious goals to advance circularity and decarbonization by 2030. The upgrade of our three melting furnaces represents a practical advancement in reducing our environmental footprint and improving operational efficiency.”
“This project represents a new milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Novelis, which began nearly two decades ago,” added Pablo Arribalzaga, Managing Director for Europe at Fives North American Combustion. “We are proud to support Novelis’ sustainability journey with high-performance, low-emission combustion solutions tailored to their operations.”
This achievement further strengthens the partnership between Novelis and Fives in Germany, built over many years through a series of successful joint projects and a shared commitment to more sustainable and efficient industrial solutions.