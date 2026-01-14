Milestone Reached: Novelis Latchford Commissions New Bag Houses to Boost UK Recycling Capacity

A key step toward doubling aluminium recycling and preparing for the UK Deposit Return Scheme

Novelis Latchford has achieved a major milestone in its ambitious expansion project: the commissioning of new bag houses. This development marks a critical step toward doubling the site’s capacity to recycle used beverage cans (UBCs) and supporting the UK’s upcoming Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

The $90 million investment announced last year is transforming Latchford into a state-of-the-art recycling hub. Once fully operational, the site will be able to process 100% of the aluminium cans collected under the future UK DRS, ensuring a truly local, circular aluminium economy.

The new bag houses are part of a broader upgrade that includes a dedicated dross house and advanced technologies for shredding, sorting, de-coating, and melting. Together, these enhancements will increase annual recycling capacity by 85 kilotonnes, reduce carbon emissions by more than 350,000 tonnes CO₂e per year across Novelis Europe, and deliver aluminium with even higher recycled content.