Milestone Reached: Novelis Latchford Commissions New Bag Houses to Boost UK Recycling Capacity

A key step toward doubling aluminium recycling and preparing for the UK Deposit Return Scheme
Novelis Latchford has achieved a major milestone in its ambitious expansion project: the commissioning of new bag houses. This development marks a critical step toward doubling the site’s capacity to recycle used beverage cans (UBCs) and supporting the UK’s upcoming Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).
The $90 million investment announced last year is transforming Latchford into a state-of-the-art recycling hub. Once fully operational, the site will be able to process 100% of the aluminium cans collected under the future UK DRS, ensuring a truly local, circular aluminium economy.
The new bag houses are part of a broader upgrade that includes a dedicated dross house and advanced technologies for shredding, sorting, de-coating, and melting. Together, these enhancements will increase annual recycling capacity by 85 kilotonnes, reduce carbon emissions by more than 350,000 tonnes CO₂e per year across Novelis Europe, and deliver aluminium with even higher recycled content.
This milestone is not just about technology; it’s about impact. By strengthening the UK’s recycling infrastructure, Novelis is facilitating to keep valuable materials in the country, reduce reliance on imports, and support customers in reaching their sustainability goals.