Driving industrial innovation through strategic partnerships: Novelis and ABB join forces to accelerate decarbonization

At Novelis Inc., our purpose is clear: shaping a sustainable world together. As the global leader in sustainable aluminium production and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, we are committed to driving progress toward a fully circular economy. This ambition is realized through close collaboration with our partners and customers across industries from aerospace and automotive to beverage cans and specialty products across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
A recent milestone in our industrial decarbonization journey was achieved at our flagship plant in Sierre, Switzerland, through our partnership with ABB to modernize infrastructure while responsibly managing end-of-life assets. This holistic approach combining equipment and automation upgrades with recycling of obsolete assets delivered both environmental and economic benefits, reinforcing Novelis commitment to innovation and circularity.
Operating around the clock, the fully integrated facility processes approximately 250,000 tons of aluminium annually to meet the growing demand for more light-weight vehicles in the automotive industry. To increase productivity and enhance operational efficiency, we upgraded together with ABB the cold rolling mill’s automation system and powertrain, which produces aluminium coils for car body outer skins.
The project involved replacing obsolete DC motors and large transformers originally installed in the early 1980s. These heavy components required careful handling and responsible recycling as an essential part of the project. ABB’s ability to deliver an end-to-end solution, including transportation and recycling, was a decisive factor in our partnership. The new setup, featuring ABB’s ACS6080 drive and AMZ synchronous motors, improves energy efficiency, speed control, and performance helping future proof our operations.
“At Novelis Sierre, we are very proud to be at the forefront of sustainable aluminium solutions. By partnering with ABB, and future-proofing our assets, we are supporting our overall ‘3×30’ vision ,” explains Serge Gaudin, Director Automotive Operations, Sierre and Nachterstedt, Novelis Europe. “By combining advanced innovation with our deep expertise, we are increasing our energy efficiency, reducing our maintenance costs and enhancing the reliability of our operations. This approach allows us to accelerate our decarbonization roadmap and continue our circular journey – both critical goals for Novelis.”
ABB Motion’s Take-Back and Recycling Program ensured responsible handling of these legacy components. This program transforms obsolete motors and drives into value. It does so by offering voucher credits, easing compliance with sustainability regulations and driving material recovery. It supports our circular economy ambitions by ensuring that no waste goes to landfill and that recyclable materials up to 99.4% of motor components are returned to the economy.
A key enabler was ABB’s collaboration with Thommen Group, whose nearby recycling facility minimized transport emissions and costs. Advanced processes at Thommen’s Bex site ensured high recovery yields, with even non-recyclable insulation converted into energy.
This initiative aligns with Novelis’ commitment to low-carbon aluminium and closed-loop recycling. It also delivered clear environmental, economic, and operational benefits reinforcing circularity as a strategic advantage.
