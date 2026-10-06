Novelis and Beiersdorf Achieve 95% Recycled Aluminium in Iconic Nivea Creme Tin 

Increasing recycled aluminium content through joint material innovation

Novelis and Beiersdorf, have announced a key step in increasing recycled content in packaging: the iconic Nivea Creme tin is now produced with 95% recycled aluminium. The higher recycled content helps lower the carbon footprint associated with the aluminium used in the tin compared with primary aluminium, while maintaining the quality, durability and appearance expected of this iconic packaging.

“This achievement underscores both companies´ commitment to advancing circular economy principles,” said Michael Hahne, Vice President Commercial, Novelis Europe. “Achieving 95% recycled content is an important step toward reducing the carbon footprint, while preserving the quality and distinctive appearance of this iconic crème tin.”

The journey to 95% recycled content was the result of close collaboration between Novelis and Beiersdorf, combining Novelis’ expertise in high-quality recycled aluminium with Beiersdorf’s dedication to increase the use of recycled materials in its packaging. Through joint research and development, the partners optimized alloy composition and manufacturing processes to ensure the Nivea Creme tin maintains its durability and premium look while reducing the carbon footprint associated with the tin’s aluminium content compared with primary aluminium.

“Moving from our first milestone of 80% in 2024 to 95% recycled aluminium in the iconic Nivea Creme tin is a result of our long-standing and strategic collaboration with Novelis,” said Philip Helm, Packaging Development Manager at Beiersdorf. “This uplift further reduces our carbon footprint while the trusted quality and iconic design of our blue tin remain identical for our consumers.”

Aluminium is an ideal packaging material for a circular economy because it can be recycled again and again without losing its properties. Recycling aluminium uses only 5% of the energy required to produce primary aluminium, reducing carbon emissions by up to 95%. Increasing the use of recycled aluminium helps conserve natural resources and strengthens the circular economy.

The recycled aluminium for the NIVEA Creme tin is sourced from Novelis’ European recycling network, including the Nachterstedt plant, one of the world’s largest and most advanced aluminium recycling centers with an annual capacity of 400,000 tons.

The 95% recycled aluminium NIVEA Creme tin has been available in Germany since the beginning of 2026 and will be rolled out across Europe and other markets as of 2027. Novelis and Beiersdorf are committed to continuing the exploration of opportunities to increase recycled aluminium content and create also the next-generation of low-emission and circular packaging solutions.