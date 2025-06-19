Novelis and Embraer Extend Longstanding Partnership with Focus on Sustainability

Novelis has signed a new multi-year contract with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer at the Paris Air Show. The agreement covers the supply of aluminum plates, sheets, and an increasing number of pre-cut shapes used across all Embraer aircraft programs.

The renewed contract reflects Embraer’s continued confidence in Novelis’ expertise and marks a significant step towards more sustainable aerospace manufacturing: The growing application of pre-cut shapes improves the overall “buy-to-fly” ratio – reducing raw material needs, minimizing waste, and optimizing metal utilization throughout the production process.