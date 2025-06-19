Novelis and Embraer Extend Longstanding Partnership with Focus on Sustainability

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Novelis has signed a new multi-year contract with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer at the Paris Air Show. The agreement covers the supply of aluminum plates, sheets, and an increasing number of pre-cut shapes used across all Embraer aircraft programs.
The renewed contract reflects Embraer’s continued confidence in Novelis’ expertise and marks a significant step towards more sustainable aerospace manufacturing: The growing application of pre-cut shapes improves the overall “buy-to-fly” ratio – reducing raw material needs, minimizing waste, and optimizing metal utilization throughout the production process.
This agreement marks a continued growth of a long-standing and highly successful partnership between Novelis and Embraer, built on decades of collaboration, trust, and shared commitment to excellence.
Roberto Chaves, Executive Vice-President of Global Procurement & Supply Chain of Embraer
Our close partnership with Embraer is built on technical innovation, reliability, and a shared vision for a more sustainable aerospace industry. By expanding our product offering, we are supporting Embraer in manufacturing more efficiently economically and environmentally. It’s a win-win for both companies and for our shared vision to decarbonization.
Johan Petry, Vice President, Global Aerospace & Industrial Plate, Novelis
The continued collaboration between Novelis and Embraer is part of a long-term commitment to driving sustainability and innovation across the aerospace supply chain.