Novelis continues to rely on climate-friendly rail transport with SBB

Novelis and SBB Cargo Switzerland are continuing their successful collaboration. SBB will continue to handle aluminium transport between Novelis sites in Göttingen (Germany) and Sierre (Switzerland). The contract extension through the end of 2028 now includes, in addition to the existing commitment of SBB Cargo Switzerland, the German section of the route, which will be taken over by SBB Cargo International in the future.
For over a decade, SBB Cargo has been transporting aluminium ingots and coils on a regular schedule with up to four to five trips per week and around 300,000 tons of material annually. These transports are a central link within Novelis’ European production network, ensuring efficient and climate-friendly material flow between sites and to customers – a key prerequisite for smooth operations along the supply chain. The decision to extend the contract is a clear commitment to reliability, efficiency, and sustainability in rail freight transport.
Thanks to the new contractual arrangement, the entire transport chain, from loading to arrival, is now in the hands of the Swiss railway company.
We trust in the experience and quality of SBB,” says Roland Leder, Vice President, Supply Chain, Novelis Europe. “Punctuality is crucial, especially for our just-in-time processes. Rail provides us with the necessary planning reliability – and at the same time a climate-friendly solution.”
Firat Günes, Head of Sales at SBB Cargo Switzerland, adds: “We are pleased that the entire value creation remains with SBB and that a one-stop solution is being offered.”
The new arrangements also enable even closer operational integration: A standardized locomotive type runs continuously between the two plants, while the change of train drivers at the border is efficiently organized. The shunting team at the Sierre site and station is also from the region and part of the SBB company, ensuring short distances and direct communication.
By continuing rail transport, Novelis reinforces its commitment to environmentally friendly logistics. “Our goal is not only to produce sustainable aluminium solutions but also to transport them responsibly,” says Leder. Compared to truck transport, rail saves up to 80% CO₂e and reduces traffic in the region, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of the supply chain.