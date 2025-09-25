Novelis continues to rely on climate-friendly rail transport with SBB

Novelis and SBB Cargo Switzerland are continuing their successful collaboration. SBB will continue to handle aluminium transport between Novelis sites in Göttingen (Germany) and Sierre (Switzerland). The contract extension through the end of 2028 now includes, in addition to the existing commitment of SBB Cargo Switzerland, the German section of the route, which will be taken over by SBB Cargo International in the future.

For over a decade, SBB Cargo has been transporting aluminium ingots and coils on a regular schedule with up to four to five trips per week and around 300,000 tons of material annually. These transports are a central link within Novelis’ European production network, ensuring efficient and climate-friendly material flow between sites and to customers – a key prerequisite for smooth operations along the supply chain. The decision to extend the contract is a clear commitment to reliability, efficiency, and sustainability in rail freight transport.