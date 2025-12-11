Novelis invests €43 million in sustainable rail logistics

The strategic investment is expected to increase the efficiency of material deliveries within Novelis’ European rail network and save CO2e emissions.

Novelis is investing around €43 million in the expansion of its rail logistics in Europe. With the purchase of 220 new Shimmns railcars, the company is consistently pursuing its sustainability strategy and the motto “rail instead of road.”

With a share of 95 percent, rail is the most important means of transportation for material deliveries between Novelis’ 10 European production facilities. The 220 new Shimmns wagons are flexible in use and enable the transport of aluminium coils, scrap, and aluminium ingots. They replace the previously rented wagons, which were only suitable for one type of material.

Another advantage of the newly purchased wagons is that the additional capacity will allow significantly more aluminium ingots to be transported by train in Germany from Novelis’ facility in Nachterstedt – Europe’s largest aluminium recycling plant – to Novelis’ Alunorf joint venture plant in Neuss – the world’s largest aluminium rolling mill. Some of these transports were previously carried out by truck due to a lack of train capacity. The changeover not only should save costs but also CO₂e: approximately 2,000 truck trips and thus 78 percent of CO₂e emissions can be avoided annually.