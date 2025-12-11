Novelis invests €43 million in sustainable rail logistics

We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
The strategic investment is expected to increase the efficiency of material deliveries within Novelis’ European rail network and save CO2e emissions.
Novelis is investing around €43 million in the expansion of its rail logistics in Europe. With the purchase of 220 new Shimmns railcars, the company is consistently pursuing its sustainability strategy and the motto “rail instead of road.”
With a share of 95 percent, rail is the most important means of transportation for material deliveries between Novelis’ 10 European production facilities. The 220 new Shimmns wagons are flexible in use and enable the transport of aluminium coils, scrap, and aluminium ingots. They replace the previously rented wagons, which were only suitable for one type of material.
Another advantage of the newly purchased wagons is that the additional capacity will allow significantly more aluminium ingots to be transported by train in Germany from Novelis’ facility in Nachterstedt – Europe’s largest aluminium recycling plant – to Novelis’ Alunorf joint venture plant in Neuss – the world’s largest aluminium rolling mill. Some of these transports were previously carried out by truck due to a lack of train capacity. The changeover not only should save costs but also CO₂e: approximately 2,000 truck trips and thus 78 percent of CO₂e emissions can be avoided annually.
“With this investment, we are laying the foundation for even more efficient and environmentally friendly logistics,” explains “The new railcars are expected to increase our flexibility, optimize material flows, and enable better utilization of the trains. Thanks to built-in GPS trackers, we always know where each material delivery is currently located.”
Roland Leder, Vice president Supply Chain at Novelis Europe
The first 30 railcars have already been delivered to Novelis, with the remainder scheduled to be completed by September 2026. The supplier is On Rail Gesellschaft für Eisenbahnausrüstung und Zubehör mbH from Mettmann, Germany. The official handover of the first railcars took place on December 2, 2025, at the DUSS terminal in the Göttingen freight transport center.
Novelis is committed to the consistent decarbonization of its plants and processes through renewable energies, more efficient operating procedures, and sustainable logistics. The investment supports ‘Novelis 3×30’ – the company’s vision to advance aluminium as the material of choice with circular solutions. A key goal of ‘Novelis 3×30’ is to reduce CO₂e emissions per metric ton of flat-rolled Novelis aluminium to below 3 metric tons by the end of 2030.
Caption from left to right:Urs Günthör, Director of Logistics Novelis Europe, Mario Blenke, Managing Director On Rail, David Wittwer, Senior Manager Regional Category Sourcing Novelis Europe at the handover of the first railcars