Novelis’ Koblenz plant Awarded Bronze Status in the Aero Excellence Initiative

Milestone achievement reflects Novelis’ strong commitment to operational excellence, industrial practices, and enhanced security across the aerospace supply chain

Novelis’ Koblenz plant has achieved Bronze status in the international Aero Excellence initiative. This recognition highlights the site’s continuous dedication to elevating production systems, strengthening environmental and security measures, and reinforcing the company’s long-standing pledge to the aerospace industry.



f.l.t.r.: Riccarda Weber, Michelle Haeger, Andre, Christina Tödheide, Sebastian Radwitz, Johannes Müllender, Marc von Gradowski, Michael Berula, Dirk Schoor, Mehmet Yasar, Andreas Bach, Alexander Ring, Jens von Dühren, Hartmut Holly, Sandra Umbscheiden.

“Achieving Bronze status in the Aero Excellence initiative is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and relentless pursuit of excellence of our entire Koblenz team. This recognition enhances our position as a reliable aerospace partner and our commitment to quality, sustainability, and operational excellence. We are proud of this achievement and look forward to progressing further on our Aero Excellence journey.”

– Johan Petry, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Global Aerospace

Aero Excellence, established by leading European aerospace associations, provides a unified standard for evaluating industrial maturity and supply chain performance across the aerospace segment. The Bronze status certifies that the Koblenz plant has successfully completed a rigorous multistage assessment process, which includes a comprehensive self-assessment followed by an independent review conducted by certified assessors. Through the assessment process, the Koblenz site demonstrated that it meets foundational requirements across operational excellence, environmental stewardship, and secure digital infrastructure.