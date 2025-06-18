Novelis is participating in the Paris Air Show 2025, the world’s premier aerospace exhibition taking place June 16-22 in Le Bourget, France showcasing aluminum lightweighting solutions.

Drawing on decades of experience in aerospace applications, Novelis showcases its developments in high-performance aluminum solutions for lightweight structures.

A key feature of Novelis’ showcase is the “Low Carbon Rib-Demonstrator,” developed in collaboration with GKN Aerospace. This prototype structural aircraft component is made with up to 90% recycled aluminum input. Initial assessments indicate that this may potentially reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 80% versus current production. While still in the demonstration phase, this project highlights the potential for more sustainable approaches in aerospace manufacturing. The pioneering innovation case is a first step; while not yet commercial, it lays the groundwork for near-future applications.

Novelis´aerospace portfolio with advanced aluminum plate and sheet for fuselage and wing structures, being qualified to supply 90%+ of today’s flying demand.