Novelis is participating in the Paris Air Show 2025, the world’s premier aerospace exhibition taking place June 16-22 in Le Bourget, France showcasing aluminum lightweighting solutions.
Drawing on decades of experience in aerospace applications, Novelis showcases its developments in high-performance aluminum solutions for lightweight structures.
A key feature of Novelis’ showcase is the “Low Carbon Rib-Demonstrator,” developed in collaboration with GKN Aerospace. This prototype structural aircraft component is made with up to 90% recycled aluminum input. Initial assessments indicate that this may potentially reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 80% versus current production. While still in the demonstration phase, this project highlights the potential for more sustainable approaches in aerospace manufacturing. The pioneering innovation case is a first step; while not yet commercial, it lays the groundwork for near-future applications.
Novelis´aerospace portfolio with advanced aluminum plate and sheet for fuselage and wing structures, being qualified to supply 90%+ of today’s flying demand.
At Novelis, we believe that circularity and innovation go hand in hand. Our Low Carbon Rib-Demonstrator shows the potential for recycled materials to fulfill the rigorous demands of aerospace applications, while reducing environmental impact. We are proud to work alongside industry leaders to accelerate the transformation to a more circular aerospace industry.
Johan Petry, Vice President, Global Aerospace & Industrial Plate, Novelis
These milestones underscore our long-standing commitment to customer collaboration. As part of our Vision 3×30, we’re deepening partnerships to accelerate circularity.