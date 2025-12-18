Novelis supplies ff2® aluminium for facade solution at Düsseldorf University Hospital

Elegant aluminium facade emphasizes modern clinic architecture

The construction of the new dermatology and ophthalmology clinic and geriatric ward at Düsseldorf University Hospital is creating an architectural highlight in the German healthcare sector. Novelis is making a decisive contribution to the design of this forward-looking hospital building with its high-quality ff2® colored aluminium.

ff2® impresses with its quality, low weight, and durable surface

The project, designed by the renowned architectural firm PL Architekten, features a subtle white façade design. To create visual excitement nonetheless, the architects opted for a combination of two shades of white: ff2® “White Pearl” (metallic white) and ff2® “Traffic White” (solid white). Both variants were chosen with a low gloss level of 20 units to avoid glare and achieve a calm, elegant look.

ff2® is a 2-millimeter thick, coil-coated aluminium that impresses with low weight and durable coating. A total of around 45 tons of ff2® material was processed, assembled in the form of cassettes, and supplemented with perforated sheets.

Excellent color worlds, lower carbon footprint

“The combination of ff2® white metallic and plain white gives the building impressive depth and structure without losing the desired restraint,” says Jörg Pollmann, Sales Lead Paint & Heat Exchange, Novelis Europe. “We are delighted to contribute to this significant project, which sets new standards for modern hospital architecture.”

For maximum durability and consistent color quality, Novelis ff2® is surface-finished using high-quality HDCC coatings in a coil coating process. The newly developed HDCC (High Durable Coil-Coat) system offers improved quality compared to the PVDF coating system used previously. In addition, HDCC is fully REACH and RoHS compliant and free of PFAS. Compared to PVDF, HDCC has a 44% lower carbon footprint and offers a wider variety of colors and gloss levels. This makes it ideal for demanding exterior facade solutions. The coatings impress with their high resistance to UV radiation and environmental influences.

Setting new standards for sophisticated exterior facades

The 2-millimeter thick Novelis ff2® aluminium panel, with its AlMg3 alloy in H42 condition specially developed for facade applications, allows the same support spans and fastening distances as standard 3-millimeter thick AlMg1 alloys, but with significantly lower weight. ff2® also sets standards in terms of fire protection: Novelis colored aluminium ff2® received the best rating in the combustibility test with building material class A1.