Building the Future in Bay Minette

Our commitment and momentum are strong, and the future is bright in Bay Minette.

Construction is progressing every day at our state-of-the-art recycling and rolling mill in Bay Minette, Alabama. From the steel structure reaching near-completion to equipment installation activities, Novelis Bay Minette is well on its way to becoming the most advanced, sustainable aluminum recycling and rolling facility in the world.

This project is more than a plant – it’s a long-term investment in U.S. manufacturing, sustainability, and the future of aluminum recycling and rolling. We’re building not just infrastructure, but opportunities: thousands of construction jobs today and hundreds of high-quality careers for generations to come.