Bay Minette Project Reaches Major Milestones in Q2 2025

Check out this brief video update on our Bay Minette project, which continues to progress on schedule and remains on track to become operational in the second half of 2026.
Key updates featured in this video include:
In parallel with construction, our teams are actively engaging in operational readiness activities – hiring key talent, developing training programs, and putting systems and processes in place to ensure a smooth start-up. We’ve begun detailed planning and early preparations to support equipment commissioning, product qualifications, and eventual ramp-up of operations.