Bay Minette Project Reaches Major Milestones in Q2 2025

May 14, 2025

Check out this brief video update on our Bay Minette project, which continues to progress on schedule and remains on track to become operational in the second half of 2026. 

Key updates featured in this video include:

  • Arrival and installation of major equipment, including our heaviest pieces – the hot mill housings
  • Ongoing foundation and excavation work across the site
  • A current on-site workforce of approximately 1,000 contractors, with that number expected to double by year’s end 

In parallel with construction, our teams are actively engaging in operational readiness activities – hiring key talent, developing training programs, and putting systems and processes in place to ensure a smooth start-up. We’ve begun detailed planning and early preparations to support equipment commissioning, product qualifications, and eventual ramp-up of operations. 

