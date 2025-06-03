VELUX Group and Novelis: Strategic Partnership for Low-Carbon Solutions

Aluminium is an essential material in VELUX roof windows, particularly for external protection. However, it also represents a major contributor to the company’s scope 3 emissions – those generated across its value chain. By shifting to aluminium with high recycled content, VELUX is taking a major step toward decarbonizing its products.

Recycling aluminium can reduce emissions by up to 95% compared to primary aluminium. The aluminium alloy provided by Novelis to VELUX is specifically optimized for use in roof window production.

Pushing boundaries for low-carbon building materials

Novelis is a leader in driving low-carbon aluminium solutions and has been a supplier to VELUX for more than 40 years. Since 2022, the companies have been collaborating closely to reduce the carbon footprint of the aluminium used in VELUX products. To date, more than 50% of the aluminium supplied by Novelis to VELUX has been replaced with high recycled content, and the partners are working on increasing this amount steadily in the coming years.

Together, VELUX and Novelis are not just reducing emissions – they’re reshaping the future of decarbonize building materials.