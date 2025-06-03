We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > VELUX Group and Novelis: Strategic Partnership for Low-Carbon Solutions
The VELUX Group, a global leader in roof windows and skylights and Novelis has signed a long-term commercial agreement to accelerate decarbonization in the building industry. This strategic partnership for low-carbon solutions will see VELUX roof windows and accessories manufactured using flat-rolled aluminium made from over 70% recycled content.
This agreement builds on a 2022 letter of intent to strengthen a shared ambition: reducing CO₂e emissions to a level of < 3 kg CO₂ eq/kg of flat-rolled aluminium used in VELUX roof window coverings and accessories by 2030. The partnership is a shining example of Novelis’ commitment to our Vision 3×30.
This agreement really demonstrates our strong commitment to reach this very ambitious goal within just five years. It also secures the steady supply for several years of a key roof window material with a desirably low carbon footprint. With more than 70% recycled content, this Novelis aluminium is key for our efforts to decarbonise VELUX products.
Klaus Lorentzen, Senior Vice President Products and Innovation, VELUX Group
This agreement really demonstrates our strong commitment to reach this very ambitious goal within just five years. It also secures the steady supply for several years of a key roof window material with a desirably low carbon footprint. With more than 70% recycled content, this Novelis aluminium is key for our efforts to decarbonise VELUX products.
This partnership with VELUX is a catalyst for transformation and we have made significant progress together in developing alloys that not only meet demanding performance standards but also support a circular economy. At Novelis, we are proud to lead the aluminium industry in advancing high-recycled-content alloys. Partnering with strong brands like VELUX is a testament for sustainable innovation. By giving aluminium scrap new life again and again, we are working towards our 3x30 Vision by becoming the world´s lowest-emissions provider of flat-rolled aluminium.
Michael Hahne, Vice President of Commercial, Novelis Europe
This partnership with VELUX is a catalyst for transformation and we have made significant progress together in developing alloys that not only meet demanding performance standards but also support a circular economy. At Novelis, we are proud to lead the aluminium industry in advancing high-recycled-content alloys. Partnering with strong brands like VELUX is a testament for sustainable innovation. By giving aluminium scrap new life again and again, we are working towards our 3x30 Vision by becoming the world´s lowest-emissions provider of flat-rolled aluminium.
Aluminium is an essential material in VELUX roof windows, particularly for external protection. However, it also represents a major contributor to the company’s scope 3 emissions – those generated across its value chain. By shifting to aluminium with high recycled content, VELUX is taking a major step toward decarbonizing its products.
Recycling aluminium can reduce emissions by up to 95% compared to primary aluminium. The aluminium alloy provided by Novelis to VELUX is specifically optimized for use in roof window production.
Pushing boundaries for low-carbon building materials
Novelis is a leader in driving low-carbon aluminium solutions and has been a supplier to VELUX for more than 40 years. Since 2022, the companies have been collaborating closely to reduce the carbon footprint of the aluminium used in VELUX products. To date, more than 50% of the aluminium supplied by Novelis to VELUX has been replaced with high recycled content, and the partners are working on increasing this amount steadily in the coming years.
Together, VELUX and Novelis are not just reducing emissions – they’re reshaping the future of decarbonize building materials.
For more information please read the official Press Release