Novelis Advances Aerospace Leadership with Airbus Quality Champion and Aero Excellence Achievements 

Novelis has achieved two significant milestones that reinforce its commitment to quality, operational excellence and customer reliability in the aerospace industry. The company’s Zhenjiang, China facility was named an Airbus Quality Champion at the 2026 Airbus Supplier Conference and recently achieved Bronze status in the Aero Excellence Initiative.

The Airbus Quality Champion award recognizes exceptional supplier performance in quality and delivery. Among thousands of Airbus suppliers worldwide, Novelis was the only materials company selected for the distinction.

“Delivering the quality and reliability our aerospace customers expect requires consistency in how we operate every day,” said Johan Petry, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Global Aerospace, Novelis. “That’s where the Novelis Operating System makes a difference, giving our teams a disciplined way to continuously improve how we work and serve our customers. Zhenjiang’s recognition by Airbus demonstrates what that focus can achieve.”

Novelis’ Zhenjiang plant also recently achieved Bronze status in the Aero Excellence Initiative, further validating the strength of its operations. Supported by major aerospace OEMs, Aero Excellence is a global program that assesses industrial maturity and supply chain performance across the aerospace industry. Bronze status confirms that the Zhenjiang facility meets industry-recognized standards for operational excellence, environmental stewardship and secure digital infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the Novelis’ Koblenz, Germany facility also achieved Aero Excellence Bronze status, highlighting a shared focus on operational excellence and customer performance across the company’s global aerospace manufacturing network.

Together, the Airbus Quality Champion award and Aero Excellence Bronze certification strengthen Novelis’ position as a trusted partner to the global aerospace industry and demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to helping customers build a stronger and more resilient supply chain.