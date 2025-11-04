We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
In the heart of Chemnitz, this year’s European Capital of Culture, the Johanniskarree has emerged as a forward-looking building complex that unites urban diversity and modern architecture. Spread across nine levels, the project includes retail spaces, a health center, a training facility, a hotel, and residential units. It is a development that significantly shapes the urban evolution of the region.
As a global leader in sustainable aluminium solutions, Novelis is proud to have contributed to the façade design of this exceptional construction project. Large-format aluminium panels with a thickness of 3 millimeters were used for the ventilated curtain façade. These panels were made from billets with a guaranteed recycled content of at least 90%, including both pre-consumer and post-consumer material. The project exemplifies circular economy principles and the “Cradle to Cradle” approach that Novelis has consistently pursued for years.
“As a partner to the construction industry, we are committed to ensuring that our materials not only enable design freedom but also actively contribute to climate protection. Aluminium recycling saves 95% energy and emissions compared to primary aluminium,” emphasizes Jörg Pollmann, Sales Lead Specialties, Novelis Europe.
Pictures: SCHRAG Fassaden GmbH
Novelis HRC57S®, anodized aluminium, was used for the facade design of the Johanniskarree, serving as the basis for the powder coating in this project. HRC57S® provides an outstanding AlMg1 quality for decorative batch anodizing with superior bending and non-combustible properties. Approximately 75 tonnes of aluminium were installed across an area of around 3,500 square meters, contributing significantly to the building’s elegant appearance.
Together with bhss Architekten from Leipzig, SCHRAG Fassaden GmbH developed the distinctive geometry of this curtain façade and translated the architecture into a 3D model for detailed planning and installation. Both the substructure of the bolt-hung façade and the production of the parametrically folded cassettes were carried out at SCHRAG Fassaden’s Chemnitz facility. The result is an elegant, almost timeless façade that impresses not only with its design but also highlights the performance of sustainable aluminium products.
For Novelis, this project is a prime example of how aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability can be successfully combined. The aluminium solutions used demonstrate how resource-efficient construction and sophisticated architecture can go hand in hand.
The Johanniskarree stands as a visible symbol of the potential of sustainable building concepts. With its materials, Novelis helps shape the development of this project and leaves a lasting mark on the cityscape of Chemnitz.
