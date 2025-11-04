Premium Materials for an Elegant Appearance

Novelis HRC57S®, anodized aluminium, was used for the facade design of the Johanniskarree, serving as the basis for the powder coating in this project. HRC57S® provides an outstanding AlMg1 quality for decorative batch anodizing with superior bending and non-combustible properties. Approximately 75 tonnes of aluminium were installed across an area of around 3,500 square meters, contributing significantly to the building’s elegant appearance.

Precision in Planning and Execution

Together with bhss Architekten from Leipzig, SCHRAG Fassaden GmbH developed the distinctive geometry of this curtain façade and translated the architecture into a 3D model for detailed planning and installation. Both the substructure of the bolt-hung façade and the production of the parametrically folded cassettes were carried out at SCHRAG Fassaden’s Chemnitz facility. The result is an elegant, almost timeless façade that impresses not only with its design but also highlights the performance of sustainable aluminium products.

A Showcase for Sustainable Construction

For Novelis, this project is a prime example of how aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability can be successfully combined. The aluminium solutions used demonstrate how resource-efficient construction and sophisticated architecture can go hand in hand.

The Johanniskarree stands as a visible symbol of the potential of sustainable building concepts. With its materials, Novelis helps shape the development of this project and leaves a lasting mark on the cityscape of Chemnitz.