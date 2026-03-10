Novelis Aluminium powers sustainable Regeneration of Milan’s Torre Seta 

Novelis is contributing to the ambitious regeneration of Torre Seta, a prominent building in Milan undergoing full refurbishment following a severe fire in 2021. Designed by Studio Marco Piva, the project reflects a thoughtful approach to urban regeneration, combining technical precision, resilience and modern architectural expression.

Rather than demolishing the structure, the project team opted for a sustainable transformation that preserves the reinforced concrete core while introducing a highperformance, contemporary façade. Completion is expected around mid2026.

As part of this redevelopment, Novelis supplied 35 tons of aluminium made from 90% recycled content, produced at our plant in Pieve Emanuele plant in Italy. Delivered as Super Windy® coils, the material is engineered to meet demanding architectural requirements. Its excellent bending properties, durable coating elasticity and strong resistance to aggressive environmental agents make it particularly well suited for façade applications requiring longterm performance and visual consistency.

A key requirement for Torre Seta’s refurbishment is enhanced fire safety. The new façade features noncombustible aluminium panels classified A2s1, d0 according to EN 135011:2018, ensuring compliance with stringent European firesafety standards. In addition to their technical performance, the powdercoated and pressfolded aluminium panels deliver a distinctive architectural appearance that defines the building’s renewed identity within Milan’s evolving urban landscape.

Torre Seta is a perfect example of how aluminium can enable low-carbon urban regeneration. By combining fire safety, recyclability, and design flexibility, we help architects and developers create buildings with modern aesthetics that also meet today’s environmental and safety standards.”

– Laura Basile, Director Operations, Novelis Italy

Torre Seta demonstrates how existing structures can be transformed rather than replaced, turning a past critical event into an opportunity for regeneration. After the fire that affected the former building, resilience and material performance became central to our design approach. Working with Novelis’ low carbon, high recycled aluminium allowed us to combine sustainability with advanced façade engineering, ensuring durability, fire performance and long-term adaptability. Furthermore, the selection of powder-coated, folded aluminium panels for the façade, fully recyclable at the end of their life cycle, helps minimize the project’s environmental impact, ensuring greater sustainability over the long term. The result is an architectural skin that embodies environmental responsibility, technical precision and structural endurance.

– Project Manager Giuseppe Enea of Studio Marco Piva, the architectural firm that designed the new building.